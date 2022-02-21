Vitamin B is truly no single vitamin but a container of many vitamins. The vitamin B complex plays a substantial part in the great functioning of our body. It’s normally tough to consume but vitamin B supplements are extremely effective in maintaining a suitable vitamin B level and keeping us healthy.

The B1 Vitamin

B1 Vitamin is a principal component of the vitamin B supplement, vitamin B1 and is also called thiamin or thiamine. This is essential for our body to produce enzymes, in addition to break down carbohydrates. Like the other vitamins in a vitamin B supplement, B1 is also beneficial for reducing stress and boost the immune system, which makes it more powerful in fighting infections. The B1 deficiency can cause the disease called Beri-beri, which contributes to the swelling and tingling of feet and hands, nystagmus (flicking eye movements) and breathing difficulties as a result of fluid in lungs.

B1 vitamin can be naturally found in foods like whole cereals, brewer’s yeast, wheat germ and organ meats.

The B2 Vitamin

Another name for the B2 is Riboflavin and contains an anti-oxidant action and scavenges free radicals in the body which may damage the cells. Additionally, it helps breaking down carbohydrates, exactly like vitamin B1. It’s contained in many types of food. Deficiencies of this vitamin – that are extremely rare in developed nations – can lead to skin ailments and light sensitivity.

The B3 Vitamin

This also helps break down carbohydrates and is called niacin also. You may locate B3 mostly in meats, such as poultry and fish, and yeasts. If you’re a vegetarian, you will find it in nuts. B3 deficiencies may cause skin ailments and digestion problems – a condition often known as pellegra.

The B5 Vitamin

This vitamin is also known as Pantothenic acid, and may be found in most foods. Because of this, it’s extremely improbable to have a lack of vitamin B5 alone.

The B6 Vitamin

The vitamin known as B6 is yet another substantial element of a vitamin B supplement. It plays a vital role in the processing of proteins, helping preserve the normal blood glucose level. Furthermore, it has an essential role in generating hemoglobin in the blood. Hemoglobin is the substance that carries oxygen from the blood. A lack of vitamin B6 often leads to anemia and affects the immune system . However, unless you are over 55 or you’re on a poor diet; you are not likely to have a vitamin B6 deficiency.

The B12 Vitamin

B12 is also an extremely important part of a vitamin B supplement. It’s known as cobalamin also. Its job is to contribute in the producing of red blood cells. It helps the developing procedure in children and plays an important role in the protein and carbohydrate metabolism also. Additionally it’s also vital in maintaining the nervous system healthy. B12 deficiency can have many negative consequences. It might be the initial step of developing pernicious anemia, with symptoms of adrenal function, such as numbness and tingling. Aged folks that have a low vitamin B12 level are also more likely to develop depression symptoms.