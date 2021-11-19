Honey, it’s time to say goodbye to honey and welcome bee propolis, the new star in organic healing. This yellowish-reddish brown substance is used by bees to cover their beehives. It works in the same way that cement is used by construction workers. The bee’s propolis resin is what holds the bee hive together, making it a strong home for them.

This resinous substance is made from tree sap and resin, which bees combine with their enzymes. This resin is more than just a bee construction tool. It protects the bee hive against bacteria and other diseases. Did you know that bee hives’ interiors are as safe and secure as operating rooms? Their naturally produced propolis is responsible for this. Propolis can protect humans from viruses and bacteria just as it keeps bees healthy.

Bee Propolis is believed to protect people from the H1N1 virus. Bee propolis, a flavonoid, is one of the most complex substances in the world. It is rich in terpenes, benzoic, cinnamic and caffeic as well as phenolic acids. Bee propolis is a powerful anti-bacterial agent that destroys bacteria’s cell walls, cytoplasm, and cells. It also inhibits cell division. This is how synthetic antibiotics work, which is quite interesting. E.L Ghisalberti, an associate with University of Western Australia’s Department of Organic Chemistry, found that propolis combined with penicillin and other anti-biotics produced a synergistic effect that increased antibiotic strength by ten to one hundredfold.

This breakthrough is important for those who worry about their dependence on synthetic antibiotics. People don’t have to use as many antibiotics as they once did. Because it fights viruses, bee propolis is far better than any commercially produced antibiotic. This is something no antibiotic can do.

Propolis has been shown to be effective against upper respiratory viruses such as influenza and the common cold. The virus can’t spread because of the cinnamic acids content. Researchers are looking at propolis to protect people from the H1N1 virus. To protect yourself against the H1N1 virus, you can actually use beepropolis. It has been shown to be effective against flu and cold viruses. It may also be effective against H1N1. It may also help prevent you from getting sick from the flu, which is the main cause of H1N1-related deaths.