Anyone with Irritable Bowel Syndrome understands that IBS triggers anxiety. Not knowing when gut symptoms will strike is sufficient to create the calmest person feel tension and anxiety. Apart from being erratic, IBS symptoms can cause you stress in a couple of other ways:

IBS Symptoms

Chronic diarrhea is dehydrating, and your body reacts to dehydration as a threat to your survival since humans need water. Not having enough is a stress which makes you nervous, depressed and exhausted. It’s not a psychological problem; it is a sign in the brain and body that you are in danger.

Chronic constipation is just another stress that may cause you to be anxious due to the build-up of toxins from the intestines. When your body is holding onto poisons, it can also react with nausea and headaches.

In my experience, people with digestive disorders tend to be sensitive to scents and chemicals in common household and personal care products. Some chemicals are neurotoxins so they interrupt the way signals are sent between your brain and your body. This is another cause of anxiety.

When you’re awake at night due to pain or several trips to the toilet, you are not getting the sleep you require. Sleep deprivation is a source of tension and anxiety for individuals with IBS and for countless others.

When you are stressed by symptoms, anxiety can cause your mind to go blank. This can cause issues with school, work, or in any part of your life where you require mental concentration, which brings on yet more anxiety. It’s a vicious circle.

Was ist zu tun?

When you are feeling stressed because IBS is destroying your day yet again, here are some tips for natural stress relief:

A study at the University of Miami School of Nursing revealed that taking an essence solution for stress had a similar effect to pharmaceutical drugs but with no side effects. What’s an “essence solution”? It’s a plant- or gemstone-based liquid which rebalances your nervous system for a calming effect. Two good ones are ETS+ by Perelandra Ltd and Rescue Remedy by Bach Flower Essences.

With two fingers, firmly hold these acupressure points for one to two minutes:

– Heart 7: Find the crease of your wrist at the base of your hand. Imagine drawing a line straight down your hands from your finger to the wrist crease. Hold the point at which line would satisfy up with the crease. Good for fear, anxiety and nervousness.

– Circ 6: On the inside of your forearm, hold the stage that’s two and a half finger-widths up from the wrist crease. This stage is in the center of the forearm, not to either side. Good for nausea, anxiety and palpitations.

Use EFT tapping. EFT, the Emotional Freedom Technique, works for both short- and long-term stress relief. You could even use it to alleviate the physical symptoms and pain of IBS. If you do not know how to tap, see YouTube and search for Instant Anxiety Relief for Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Eat soluble fiber foods or choose soluble fiber supplements to aid with both constipation and diarrhea. Relieving these two digestive stresses will help to alleviate the anxiety that comes together.

Clear the compound and chemically-scented products from your life, and especially in the bedroom, to prevent them from stressing your digestive tract, your immune system and your nervous system, and keeping you awake at night. This will help to alleviate physical symptoms in addition to insomnia and anxiety.

Once you’re feeling calmer, drink some great, filtered water to find re-hydrated. Water could be calming all alone.

Breathe deeply and slowly, as you walk slowly through your home, thinking calming thoughts. Your heart races when you’re anxious. You can slow it down by taking a deep breath then exhaling more slowly than you inhale. Deep breathing is probably the earliest type of anxiety relief on Earth. And it is free!

When your mind goes blank, breathe slowly and deeply. Now, using your fingers, gently feel your forehead moving out of your eyebrows up towards your hairline. Do you feel those small lumps that curve out about halfway your forehead up above your eyebrows? Hold those lumps with your palms or by putting your entire hand across your forehead, and keep breathing with long, slow wracking. Hold for at least one minute.

Schlussfolgerung

Holding these points will bring the blood back to the front part of the brain, which is responsible for speech and analytical thinking, and helps calm you down. This technique is particularly helpful when you’re in a test, exam or other stressful situation and will need to have the ability to think more clearly.