Spirulina is microscopic micro organisms that grows in fresh water. They’ve existed for centuries and are arguably nature’s most nutritious and complete food. They’re believed to contain the entire variety of nutrients that are required by people for the maintenance of health. Spirulina contains twelve times the quantity of digestible protein as beef, with a much better balance of minerals compared to beef. There have been reports of individuals living off nothing but spirulina.

Vitamins in Spirulina

Spirulina contains complete protein, each the B vitamins, including Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, a range of minerals, including trace minerals, beta-carotene, chlorophyll, and the omega 3 fatty acids, and a range of other nutrients, and is a really digestible food. Blue-green algae are so named due to the blue color of the pigment, phycocyanin, and the green color of chlorophyll.

The intensity of the pigments hides the fact that other pigments in the kind of carotenoids are found. These are red, yellow and orange and are reportedly accountable for the fact that flamingos in East Africa are pink in color, since they feed off obviously growing spirulina in lakes in Kenya. The major pigment of these carotenoids is beta-carotene, the ingestion of which empowers people to generate vitamin A as the body needs.

Gewichtsabnahme

Spirulina has been used by some people as an aid to weight loss. It’s been found that lots of folks experience a decrease in appetite if they take a couple of grams of spirulina thirty to sixty minutes before a meal. This likely stands to reason due to the exceptionally nutritious nature of the food and how the body realises that it doesn’t want this immediate intake of nutrients in the end.

An unusual characteristic of blue-green algae is the fact that their walls are digestible, which enables the nutrients to be dispersed throughout the organism, rather than other plants which generally have their nourishment confined within a membrane which makes digestion more challenging. Anyone who’s sick and living on a restricted diet may benefit from the usage of spirulina, since they’ll be consuming a wide assortment of nutrients that they may not be getting. Large quantities aren’t required to receive such benefits due to the fact that spirulina is so nutrient rich. Spirulina is also a helpful aid to detoxification.

Nutritional Supplement

Spirulina is a great nutritional supplement for pregnant and lactating mothers, providing them with additional protein and iron without imposing carbohydrates and fat. Children that are picky eaters would greatly benefit from it also, and it’s stated that hyperactive children benefit from a calming effect. As a plant source of vitamin B12, spirulina is an outstanding food for vegetarians, who also benefit from the high quality protein available, which they wouldn’t be getting in the kind of animal products. Blue-green algae, if taken prior to exercise, give an energy boost due to the concentration of protein and other nutrients.

Japanese experiments have demonstrated that the usage of blue-green algae has significant benefits for those suffering from anaemia, possibly due to the conversion of chlorophyll to haemoglobin. Chorophyll is an superb purifier of the bloodstream and can be absorbed directly through the cell membranes of the mouth, throat, intestines and stomach. Blue-green algae contain tens of thousands of enzymes that in concert with co-enzymes and minerals and vitamins permit the body to perform the functions which are expected to survive.

Schlussfolgerung

Blue-green algae have the potential to relieve a lot of the world’s issue of starvation. When you think about the fact that soy beans produce, acre for acre, ten times the amount of protein which beef cattle do, which blue-green algae produce twenty times as much protein, acre for acre, as soy beans do, then you’re drawn to the inevitable conclusion that blue-green algae provide enormous opportunities for overcoming food shortages in third world nations.