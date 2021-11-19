Many people are familiar with the beneficial effects of bee Pollen and are using it as a food supplement. There are many other beneficial byproducts that bees can produce. Propolis is one example of such a byproduct. This resinous substance honey bees gather from various sources, including sap flows and tree buds.

This resin is used by bees to seal their hives. It fills in small gaps up to 6 millimeters in width. Propolis can become sticky at room temperature, but it becomes hard and brittle when it is cold outside. Propolis is a great benefit to bees. It strengthens the structural stability and health of their beehives. It makes it easier to defend the hives and prevents parasites from getting in.

It lowers the vibrations in the hive. It can vary in chemical content depending on where it is found. Propolis generally contains 55 percent resins and balms, 30 percent fatty acids, waxes, essential oils, 10 percent fatty acids, and 5 percent protein in the form bee pollen. There are also trace elements and other nutrients.

Natural antibiotic

Propolis’ primary function is to act as an antibiotic for humans. Propolis’ bioflavenoids strengthen the body’s immune system and increase our resistance to disease. Propolis also supplements vitamin C and stimulates enzyme production. Propolis may be able to fight the various bacteria that can cause infections such as herpes, salmonellosis and influenza. Propolis can also be used as an antifungal agent.

Propolis acts chemically in a similar way to prescription antibiotics. It breaks down the walls and cytoplasms of bacteria cells and prevents bacterial cell division. Propolis is a natural substance and can be taken daily as part of a preventative healthcare program. Propolis has no known side effects. However, if you have allergies to tree resin or bee stings, consult your doctor before you start taking it.

Propolis is not as effective at preventing natural resistance as prescription medications. Propolis has been shown not only to fight bacteria but also viruses and fungi. Propolis can be purchased in capsules and tablets. Propolis can be purchased in chunks. These have been cold processed to remove any beeswax or impurities. You can then chew the propolis and rinse it off with water. Propolis is bitter and can be mixed with honey, fruit juice, or milk. Propolis can be inhibited by coffee, tea, and carbonated beverages. Propolis can also be sold in other forms for different purposes. Propolis cream has both the germ-killing properties of propolis as well as the healing properties aloe vera. You can use propolis cream to moisturize your skin or heal cuts and irritations. Propolis mouthwash can prevent bad breath, gum problems, and reduce the healing time after surgery. Propolis mouthwash is usually concentrated and sold in small vials. Mix a few drops with half a glass of water and enjoy.

Although bee pollen is used primarily as a source for supplementary nutrition, propolis can also be used to treat and prevent disease. Although they share some ingredients, these bee byproducts can be taken together. There are many products that combine bee pollen and propolis in capsules. Although bee pollen is easy to digest, the process of encapsulation can reduce its effectiveness.