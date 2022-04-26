Many natural substances can be used to prevent heart disease. This is a list of ingredients that can lower cholesterol. Wussten Sie das? Weißdorn regulates heart rate. Sometimes, hawthorn extract is used to treat chronic heart failure. It can be derived from the dried leaves, flowers, and fruits of hawthorn. A meta-analysis of over 850 patients found that hawthorn extract had an impact on the heart rhythm. It is believed to lower blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen consumption.

Supplementation

Popular food supplements include vitamins and minerals. A study in America found that 75% of heart disease patients use natural substances to prevent relapse. Among the many ingredients that are often mentioned in the context for cardiovascular prevention are red yeast rice, artichoke leaves and vegetable oils. Their effectiveness can vary greatly depending on the product.

Red yeast rice, a natural stain. This substance comes from the fermentation and use of Monascus Purpureus yeast to produce rice. Monacolin K is also found in this yeast, which is a compound commonly prescribed for cholesterol control drugs. Red yeast rice is a natural statin. It is only thirty years old in Europe, but it has been in use in China for over 2000 years.

Forschung

Numerous studies have shown that red yeast rice lowers both total cholesterol and bad cholesterol. It is not advisable to prescribe red yeast to someone with a heart condition, as it is less effective than a traditional statin,” says Professor Pierre-Yves Rodondi of the Institute of Family Medicine, University of Fribourg. Red yeast rice may contain different amounts of monacolin K. Its effectiveness is not stable.

Swissmedic has banned the sale of red yeast rice in Switzerland because it doesn’t meet the criteria for food supplementation and is not approved as a medicine. It is still available in France and Europe. Professor Rodondi says, “Red yeast rice can have the same side effects that a synthetic statin.”

Cholesterol Prevention

Vegetable oils, plants and fibers are good for cholesterol prevention. Two grams of phytosterols (fats), daily can reduce both overall cholesterol and ‘bad cholesterol. Certain vegetable oils and plants contain phytosterols. They have a structure similar to cholesterol which makes them less absorbable. This is also true for dietary fiber, which has been subject to numerous studies. Consuming a lot of fruits, vegetables, and oat bran can help reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 30 grams of dietary fiber should be consumed daily.

Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in oily fish, nuts, almonds and soya oil. Their effectiveness in cardiovascular prevention is well-established,” Professor Rodondi said. Omega 3 is also known to lower mortality rates in those who have had a myocardial injury. It is recommended that you consume at least two portions of oily fish per week (such as salmon and sardines, trout or mackerel). However, it has yet to be proven that omega-3 capsules are effective.

A Suitable Diet

The best way to naturally lower cholesterol is to live a healthy lifestyle. The recipe is straightforward: quit smoking, limit alcohol intake and exercise regularly. Balanced meals are essential for a healthy diet. It can be difficult to alter eating habits that have been in place since childhood. It is best to change your diet slowly, so you don’t feel frustrated and start to lose control.

As they are low in cholesterol and high in fibre, fruit and vegetables are always recommended. On the other hand, dairy products are a major source for saturated fat. Semi-skimmed milk is preferred. Consumption of meat should not exceed four to five servings per week. Red meat should only be consumed in one portion. Saturated fats in sweet foods like pastries, chocolate, and biscuits can increase bad cholesterol. These sweet foods should be consumed in moderation and only in small amounts.