Myocardial infarction refers to the death of a portion of the heart muscle known as the myocardium. What is a myocardial injury? Myocardial Infarction refers to the death of a portion of the heart muscle known as the myocardium. This happens when blood stops flowing in the coronary arterial, which supplies the heart, as a result of a clot. This causes the heart to become severely irrigated, and can cause damage to the heart muscle.

Myocardial Injury

In about 10% of cases, myocardial injury, also known as heart attack or acute cardiac syndrome, can lead to death. It is important to dial 911 immediately the moment you notice any symptoms. The ambulance will provide first aid, and then you will need to be admitted to the hospital.

Long-term care will then be provided, in order to prevent a new heart attack or other complications. Post-infarction care may include drug treatment, rehabilitation for the heart or lifestyle changes.

A blocked artery can cause myocardial infarction. This is a condition that causes poor oxygenation and leads to the death of a portion of the heart muscle. The cells of this muscle become dead when they are starved of oxygen. This is known as necrosis. When the myocardium contracts less, a disorder of heart rhythm occurs. If nothing is done, the heart ceases beating.

This can lead to a fatal outcome. It is important to clear the blockage as soon as possible.

Blocked Artery

How can an artery get blocked? Atheromatous plaques are the culprits. These plaques, made mainly from cholesterol, can build up in blood vessels and the coronary arteries which supply the heart. It can lead to a heart attack if the atheromatous plaque bursts and forms a plug.

A heart attack is characterized by chest pain, shortness, swelling, sweating, irregular heartbeats and discomfort in the hand and arm. There are also silent heart attacks.

The patient does not experience any symptoms. Although silent infarction can go unnoticed, it may be detected during an exam such as an electrocardiogram. Silent infarction is more common in diabetics.

Remember: The heart pumps blood to all the organs. The body’s oxygen supply is managed by the myocardium.

Who is at Risk?

Around 100,000 myocardial attacks occur each year in France. Nearly 15% of those who are affected die within one hour and 5% within a year.

The SAMU’s reactivity and the establishment of interventional cardiology service have significantly reduced the mortality rate over the past ten years.

American statistics speak of approximately 8000,000.000 patients per year, and a 90-95 percent survival rate for patients admitted after myocardial injury.

Verstehen wir es

How is myocardial infarction diagnosed?

A heart attack is characterized by a series of symptoms that are easy to identify and allows the doctor to quickly diagnose it. The doctor will confirm the diagnosis with various tests and examinations, such as an electrocardiogram.

An ECG allows the heart’s electrical activity to be seen and can detect abnormalities. The ECG will tell you if a heart attack has already occurred or is on the horizon.

A blood test can detect cardiac enzymes in your blood, which could indicate damage to one part of your heart.

A chest X-ray may be required, especially to confirm that the lungs have not been damaged. An X-ray called a coronary angiogram (an X-ray showing the coronary arteries) may be necessary to detect a decrease of the diameter and atherosclerotic plaque.

Heart Attack Causes

Atherosclerotic plaque is a mostly cholesterol-based substance that can lead to heart attacks. Plaque can block a coronary vessel and stop blood supply to the heart.

Spasms in the coronary arteries can also cause a heart attack. This causes blood flow to be interrupted. A drug like cocaine can cause this spasm.

It may also be caused by a tear in a heart artery or severe blood flow reductions, such as in the case hypovolemic shock.

Komplikationen

Possible complications of myocardial infarction. The size of the heart attack affected area will determine the severity of complications. The more severe the complications, the larger the affected area.

Arrhythmia may be a condition in which the person is experiencing irregular heartbeats. Arrhythmia can be caused by heart rhythm disorders, heart failure, or problems with one the heart’s valves that may have been damaged in the attack. A stroke can also complicate a heart attack. Another possibility is a new heart attack.

Further examinations will be done to assess for complications, including an ECG, ultrasound and coronary angiography. A prescription for drug treatment may also be made.

Myocardial Infarction symptoms are quite common.

Myocardial Infarction: Symptoms

Tense pain in the chest, feeling of a tightening vice, crushing

oppression

pain radiating from the left arm, hand, and into the neck, jaw, and back

breathing difficulty

cold sweats and clammy skin

nausea, vomiting

malaise

dizziness

abdominal pain

rapid or irregular heartbeats

sudden severe anxiety

unusual tiredness

restlessness

sleep disturbance

Loss of consciousness

Heart attacks can occur at any moment. You may experience a sudden heart attack or it could happen over several days. It is important to dial 911 immediately you feel the symptoms.

People at high risk for myocardial infarction

As you age, your risk of having a heart attack rises. For women, the probability of a heart attack increases at 60 years old and 50 for men. The risk of heart attacks in women is lower than that of their male counterparts, especially after menopause.

The risk factors are affected by family history. The cardiovascular risk is increased if a brother or father has had a heart attack.

Risk Factors

There are many risk factors that can lead to a heart attack. These factors can increase your risk of heart attack by increasing the likelihood of atherosclerosis.

Smoking and drinking alcohol can also weaken the arteries. The arteries can be affected by high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and other factors such as smoking. Heart attacks can also be caused by stress, obesity, and lack of exercise.

Management of risk factors is key to preventing heart attacks. It can also be treated with a variety of treatments.

Prävention

How to prevent myocardial infarction?

Management of risk factors is key to preventing heart attacks. You can reduce your risk of having a heart attack by quitting smoking and drinking too much. You may need to make some changes in order to combat obesity and hypercholesterolemia (= high levels of lipids in your blood).

Aspirin and statins can both be prescribed to prevent heart attacks in high-risk individuals.

Behandlung

How is myocardial infarction treated?

Heart attacks should be treated as soon after they occur.

Medication: To thin the blood and improve the function of the heart, medication can be administered. These medications can include aspirin and thrombolytic drugs, which are used to break down the clot in the artery. A thrombolytic will increase your chances of survival if administered promptly. The chances of complications are also lower.

An angioplasty is possible in a hospital.

To reduce the chance of a new clot, antiplatelet agents can be prescribed (aspirin, clopidogrel and prasugrel).

Heparin is an anticoagulant that thins the blood. Conversion enzyme inhibitors are used in high blood pressure. Trinitrin (nitroglycerin), may also be administered.

Beta-blockers can improve the heart’s performance by lowering blood pressure and slowing down the heart beat. If statins are prescribed promptly, they can improve survival.

Sometimes, painkillers such as Morphine may be prescribed. The treatment may include anti-platelet agents, beta-blockers and statins. However, each patient is unique and the dosage can change.

Regular medication is essential in all cases. It is important to follow the prescribed treatment.

Chirurgie

An angioplasty can be performed surgically. This involves unblocking a blocked artery. The doctor will insert a flexible, long, thin tube called a catheter into the thigh. It then travels up to and through the heart. The balloon can be inflated at the end of this catheter. This will crush the clot and bring back blood flow.

The stent is a type of spring that can be inserted into the artery. This allows the artery’s normal diameter to continue open. Also, bypass surgery is possible. This surgical procedure allows blood flow to be diverted. The blood flows through another route than the blocked artery.

This increases blood flow to the heart. The surgeon will place a blood vessel (usually from the leg) onto either side of the blockage. This “bridge” allows blood to flow through the new area. Multiple bypasses may be required if multiple areas are blocked.

Exams

Exams are performed after a heart attack to determine the extent of damage to the heart muscle and any complications such as heart failure.

The person who suffered a heart attack during hospitalization will receive cardiovascular rehabilitation. They will need to see their general practitioner and cardiologist every year for close monitoring.

Natürliche Heilmittel

There are many ways to treat a heart attack naturally. Effective complementary strategies for myocardial infarction.

Omega-3

They are believed to have a positive effect on cardiovascular health, especially by reducing myocardial injury and recurrence1.

Yoga

Studies show that regular yoga practice can help prevent and recur cardiovascular disease.

Knoblauch

It is thought to have cardio-protective properties due to its effects on cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels.

Vitamin D

Protects against heart disease.

Ginseng

Some studies have shown that ginseng’s antioxidant properties could prove beneficial for patients with heart disease.

It is important to quit smoking, exercise, eat well, maintain a healthy weight and get enough sleep. This is a wonderful idea! To learn more about the disease, you can also contact self-help groups or communities for additional information.