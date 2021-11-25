Welche Art von Haut haben Sie? Ist sie fettig, trocken oder eine Mischung aus beidem? Haben Sie eine Hautkrankheit wie Akne, Ekzeme oder Schuppenflechte? Sind Sie eine reife Person, die mit den Falten, den feinen Linien und dem schlaffen Fleisch, die sich in Ihrem Gesicht oder an anderen Körperteilen zeigen, nicht zufrieden ist? Benutzen Sie Hautpflegeprodukte? Sind es die besten Hautpflegeprodukte für Sie persönlich?

Fangen wir an

In this report, you’ll find some important information regarding skincare products and how to pick the very best skincare treatment for your skin.

Fettige Haut

If you have oily skin, you have special skincare needs. Excessive oil clogs the skin’s pores and leaves them vulnerable to acne. Using harsh chemicals or astringents in your face, in an effort to lower your skin’s oil secretion isn’t the thing to do. In actuality, physicians strongly recommend against using these substances.

The very best skincare products for folks that have oily skin include active manuka honey. Dr Peter Molan a research scientist at the University Of Waikato, New Zealand found the effective antibacterial activity and remarkable healing power of active manuka honey. Its deep cleansing action penetrates through the grime and dirt that’s been trapped by the body’s natural oils. Excessive productions of the oils clog the skin’s pores and contribute to the development of acne.

Als zusätzliches Plus hat der aktive Manuka-Honig klinisch nachgewiesen, dass er die durch die Einwirkung freier Radikale verursachten Hautschäden tatsächlich heilen kann. Die Exposition gegenüber diesen instabilen Molekülen trägt mit der Zeit zur Bildung von Falten und feinen Linien bei, die uns älter aussehen lassen, als wir sind. Aktiver Manuka-Honig macht diesen Schaden rückgängig und lässt unsere Haut jünger und gesünder erscheinen.

Trockene Haut

And Dry Skin Conditions Like Psoriasis and Eczema – Dry skin is caused by several things such as exposure to the sun’s UV rays, dry heat, cold weather, skin conditions such as psoriasis and era. Signs of dry skin are extreme itchiness, red scaly patches or cracking of the skin. Skincare products that claim they can heal and revive dry skin into its softer, healthier self frequently fall short of the promises because a lot of them contain alcohol, harsh chemicals. These compounds can actually make the problem worse because they strip away the natural oils which are found in our skin.

The very best skincare products for treating dry skin and dry skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis won’t ever include benzyl, ethanol, SD, isopropyl, methanol or benzyl alcohol. Nor will you find mineral oil in them. Mineral oil will clog the pores that may result in acne.

What you’re searching for in the skincare products that you use to treat your dry skin are organic oils such as jojoba, olive and grapeseed oil. Unlike mineral oil, these natural oils don’t clog the pores but rather restores the moisture your skin has lost. Your skin will feel soft .

Altersbedingte Hautpflege

Have you started noticing fine lines and wrinkles on your face? May you’ve noticed that your skin has started to sag? Are you tired of looking in the mirror and seeing a much older person staring back at you? Then you will need skincare products that are full of antioxidants such as alpha-tocopherol (Vitamin E) and coenzymeQ10 and comprise functional keratin.

Antioxidantien und praktisches Keratin sind in den allerbesten Anti-Aging-Produkten für die Haut enthalten, da sie die Zeichen der Hautalterung wirksam rückgängig machen. Sie helfen dem Körper, das Elastin und Keratin zu ersetzen, das sich mit der Zeit abbaut. Dadurch wird schlaffes Fleisch aufgepolstert und die feinen Linien und Falten, die sich mit zunehmendem Alter in Ihrem Gesicht zeigen, werden aufgefüllt. Das Endergebnis ist ein viel jüngeres, gesünderes Aussehen.

Schlussfolgerung

Unabhängig davon, was Ihr Hautproblem ist - fettige Haut, trockene Haut oder altersbedingte Haut -, Sie finden dort Hautpflegeprodukte, die sicher und wirksam sind. Sie müssen nur die Produkte heraussuchen, die die beste Hautpflege für Ihren Hauttyp bieten.