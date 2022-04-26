A lack of saliva can cause dry mouth, or xerostomia. Hyposialia is a decrease in saliva production. This can lead to increased thirst, oral problems, or difficulties speaking or eating. What is Saliva used for? Each 24 hour, approximately one litre of saliva gets produced! There are several salivary glands that produce saliva, mainly the submandibular and then the parotid glands. Finally, there is the sublingual glands which produce less saliva.

Many Roles

To protect the mucous membranes, gums, and skin from infection (bacteria and viruses)

Preserving tooth enamel by neutralizing acidity of foods, which helps to prevent cavities

Lubricate the mucous membranes for speech, chewing, and swallowing aids

facilitate taste perception;

You can participate in digestion through the action salivary enzymes.

What is dy mouth?

Dry mouth (also known as “xerostomia”) is caused by a decrease (hyposialia), and/or a change (e.g. Viscous saliva. Xerostomia can either be temporary or permanent.

Isolated, dry syndrome is a condition that causes dryness in the eyes, vagina and skin.

Different people perceive and feel the impression of dry mouth or lack of saliva differently. Hyposialia is a condition that causes low saliva production. However, it can cause dry mouth. Other people may experience dryness in their mouths, but no decrease in saliva production.

Symptome

Dry mouth is a condition where there is no saliva under the tongue

A dry, sticky feeling in the mouth or throat

Cracked lips and a dry, sometimes abnormally-red, tongue

A burning sensation or irritation in your mouth, especially after eating spicy foods

Increased thirst

Another complaint is:

Dysgeusia is a reduced sense of taste (dysgeusia)

Dysphagia is a difficulty in swallowing and chewing

Speech disorders and speech problems (dysphonia)

difficulties in wearing dentures

Dry mouth can indicate a more serious condition

Infections in the mouth (e.g. Oral thrush)

An accumulation of food debris between teeth, on mucous membranes, and in dentures

Bad breath, or “halitosis”

Gum disease (gingivitis)

tooth decay.

Ursachen

There are several mechanisms that can cause a reduction in saliva production (hyposialia), including a lack of water, more or less severe destruction of salivary glands, or disruption in their functioning.

In the following situations, Hyposialia can be observed:

Ageing

As we age, our salivary glands produce less saliva. Dry mouth can last a lifetime

A case of dehydration

Dry mouth and dry lips can be a sign of dehydration. This sensation subsides once the body has enough water

Take medication

In the absence of saliva, a large number of substances could be involved:

antihistamines

Anxiolytics and antidepressants, as well as neuroleptics

diuretics

Some painkillers

Antiparkinsonians (prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease)

Anticholinergics are used to treat various conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease or vomiting

antispasmodics

Antihypertensives (for high blood Pressure)

Drugs prescribed for chemotherapy of cancer

Hyposialia can be caused by some chronic diseases

In the following situations, saliva secretion can be decreased:

Gougerot-Sjogren’s syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes dry eyes, dry lips, and dry genital mucosa. This condition is most common in women aged 40-60, and can be either alone or with other autoimmune conditions (rheumatoid, systemic Lupus Erythematus, etc.). ),

HIV/AIDS,

Diabetes,

Chronic kidney disease

Alzheimer’s disease,

After radiotherapy to the neck and/or head (often causing dry mouth due to damage to the salivary glands),

After surgical removal of one or several salivary glands.

Stress-Faktor

Dry mouth can also be a sign of stress. This is a common but temporary phenomenon that disappears after a stressful episode.