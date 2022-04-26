Myocarditis refers to inflammation of the heart muscle. It is most commonly caused by infection with a virus. The heart’s main mass is made up of myocardium. It is a thick, hollow and striated muscle which contracts involuntarily and rhythmically. The myocardium contracts to allow blood to flow through blood vessels and nourish various organs. An infection of the myocardium with a virus can cause inflammation, which results in the death of cells within the myocardium.

Entzündung

This reduces the ability of myocardium to contract and provide blood. Gradually the heart stops being able to pump blood. The inflammation may affect the whole heart muscle, or just a few parts. This is a mild case and can be treated with the appropriate treatment. However, inflammation can cause severe heart problems, irregular heart beats, and even death.

Is it acute or viral myocarditis, and what is the difference?

Acute myocarditis refers to an inflammation attack on the myocardium. This causes an infiltrate (a mass or cells that has accumulated in an organ), and necrosis (necrose) of cardiac myocytes (muscle cells that contract the heart). Acute myocarditis can often be caused by viral infections.

Fulminant Myocarditis

Fulminant myocarditis refers to a sudden, severe inflammation of the heart muscle. This is the most serious form. However, this form can be fatal and is rare (between 5 to 10 per million people per year).

Fulminant myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle tissue, is the most severe form of myocarditis. Although it is most often caused by viruses, it can also happen (very rarely) after vaccinations with Covid. What are the warning signs? What is the cause? What is the prognosis? Answers from Dr Geraud delesalle, cardiologist.

Symptome

What are the signs and symptoms of myocarditis, what are they?

If you experience symptoms that suggest myocarditis, the ANSM advises that anyone who has received Covid vaccines contact a doctor right away. This includes chest pain, shortness of breath, and irregular, strong heartbeats.

Following Covid Vaccination

Myocarditis symptoms early signs

Myocarditis symptoms vary in severity and nature, so they may not be specific to one condition. Milder forms of myocarditis may not cause any symptoms. Some forms of myocardial inflammation may cause flu-like symptoms.

Faser

Kopfschmerzen

Joint pains and aches

Grave fatigue

Durchfall

Sore throat…

Severe Myocarditis

Heart-related symptoms can occur in the most severe cases.

Chest pain, accompanied by palpitations or a constant feeling tightness, is a sign of chest pain.

swollen legs (oedema)

Dyspnoea is characterized by discomfort and difficulty breathing.

Even at rest, heart failure and shortness in breath can cause serious problems.

Heart rhythm disorders (fast, irregular or rapid heartbeats)

Fulminant Myocarditis Symptoms

Fulminant myocarditis is a condition where the inflammation quickly progresses into serious heart failure (respiratory distress, or even cardiac arrest). This requires emergency treatment, sometimes with circulatory assistance, or a heart transplant.

Natural Solutions

Healthy living. Heart sport Lifestyle changes can have huge benefits for the heart, even if you are predisposed to it. It has been shown that reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by quitting smoking, cutting down on salt intake, eating fruits and vegetables, and engaging in regular physical activity can all help reduce your risk.

Stress reduction is important, too. Stress management. High blood pressure can occasionally occur, and this can be very serious. High blood pressure can be experienced at the doctor’s office, but not at home. This is because of stress. It is also known that a simple reminder of a stressor psychological shock can increase tension.

The French Federation of Cardiology suggests several methods to reduce stress. Focus on your breathing (inhalations, exhalations) until you reach six breaths per hour. Relaxation exercises can be done one at a time. You should identify areas of tension and relax them one by one. Meditation exercises can help you become more aware of your thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations. You don’t have to judge them or try to understand them.

Übung

Exercises with breathing rhythms are a part of Sophrology. They improve one’s ability to perceive the present, reflect on the past, and project into the future.

Cardiac harmony is the synchronisation of heartbeat and breathing rhythms through relaxation and meditation.

Cognitive-behavioural therapies can help identify automatic or irrational thought patterns, or certain repetitive behaviours that maintain the experience of stress or hinder the ability to assert oneself in society.

Psychoanalysis is a way to understand certain behaviours that have a meaning that is unclear and can hinder one’s growth. It uses the entire history of one’s life.

Ernährung

Heart food. Food is one of the best natural remedies for heart disease. This topic has been the subject of numerous studies. If you are looking to reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease, the Mediterranean diet is the best. This diet emphasizes vegetables, legumes, and fruits, and it uses lots of olive oil, and recommends very little meat.

Vitamins, minerals, fiber, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat acids like omega 3 and monounsaturated oils such as olive oil, as well as polyphenols from red wine such as resveratrol, have important positive effects on fasting sugar levels, oxidation, and inflammation. The Mediterranean diet helps regulate blood pressure, lipid profile, and body weight.

Research shows that grapes and moderate amounts of red wine can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Grapes contain almost all of the polyphenols in their skin and seeds. They are especially interesting due to their antioxidant properties. They prevent atherosclerosis by reducing the oxidation ‘bad’ cholesterol. Their protective effects against cardiovascular disease can also be explained by the fact they inhibit platelet aggregation and limit the possibility of clots that could block an arterial. They also have an anti-inflammatory function.

Knoblauch is a great ally in maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol at an optimal level. Garlic can help to prevent atherosclerosis, which is the hardening and thickening artery walls due to lipid deposits.

It is also recommended to limit your intake of dairy products, saturated fat, red meat, and sugary drinks.

Supplementation

Natural treatments and food supplements can help maintain good cardiovascular health, as well as limit myocardial damage.

Magnesium, an essential mineral in our bodies, is essential. Magnesium has many roles. It is an anti-inflammatory, blood pressure regulator, and necessary for the production (ATP) of energy in the mitochondria.

Magnesium is not a common mineral in the diet of the general population. It can be found in the husks or wholemeal cereals, legumes, and oilseeds. Unfortunately, this food does not make up much of our Western diet.

Vitamin D plays a more significant role than that of calcium fixation. Vitamin D is more like hormone, and it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. A lower level of vitamin D is associated with higher rates of heart attack, coronary heart disease and arterial disease in older people and those who are obese.

Omega 3 is well-known for its ability to prevent cardiovascular disease. Research into traditional Inuit diets has shown this. Research into the traditional Inuit diet has shown that Omega 3s have anti-inflammatory, vasodilators and anti-platelet accumulation agents. They also reduce triglycerides. They can be found in oily fish like mackerel, herring, and sardines.

Essential antioxidant for our health is Coenzyme Q10, or Ubiquinol. It seems to have a positive impact on the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease. Statins users should also have it. The latter inhibits the HMG-CoA reductase enzyme, and thus the production cholesterol. It also blocks endogenous coenzymeQ10 production, which is essential for the production energy in the mitochondria. Statins can cause fatigue and muscle pain due to its deficiency.

Phytotherapie

The best natural treatments for heart disease are herbs.

Weißdorn supports heart muscle. Hawthorn, a thorny shrub, is used in phytotherapy to treat almost all ailments: the red berries and white flowering tops as well as the buds. It is rich in polyphenols, triterpenes, and other compounds that have antioxidant properties. They also stimulate the heart. Hawthorn can also regulate the heart rate. It’s mildly tonicardiac and moderately vasodilatory. It can literally help the heart rebuild itself and reverse degenerative conditions.

In addition to traditional drugs, it is recommended in moderate heart failure. It lowers heart rate and is commonly used to treat chest anxiety (e.g., palpitations). A tight feeling in the chest and feeling like you are running out of breath.

You can either take it as a liquid extract from fresh plants or as an extract dry. It should be taken in two doses of 600-800 mg per day, one in morning and one at night. It is safe to be taken for several months as the plant isn’t toxic.

Blood pressure is lower when you have an olive tree. Numerous studies have shown that olive oil and their oil reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. This is what we are most interested in. It is rich in flavonoids, triterpenes, and active ingredients – secoiridoids. These active ingredients are hypotensive and low in cholesterol.

Incipient hypertension can be stabilized by the olive leaf. You should also consider dietary changes and a return to physical activity. You can take 600-800 mg of it daily as a liquid or dry extract. You can also make a herbal tea by adding 30g of the leaves to a litre boiling water. Let it steep for 2 to 3 minutes and then let it infuse for 10 minutes.

The heart rate is regulated by lemon balm. Its leaves are rich in rosmarinic acid which is anxiolytic and triterpenes which are tonicardiacs and anti-arrhythmic. Zitrone balm regulates heart rate and reduces stress thanks to its active ingredients. Lemon balm is antispasmodic because it calms the nervous system which controls the contraction of intestinal intestine.

It is recommended in the treatment of palpitations that are accompanied by digestive spasms. 600 mg of extract in dry or liquid extract daily. Or, for tea, place about 15 leaves (fresh or dried) in one litre of boiling water and let it infuse for 15 minutes. It isn’t very colorful, but it tastes great.

Lemon balm can cause thyroid problems! Thyroid diseases can be prevented by being cautious.

Motherwort addresses anxiety-related rhythm disorders. When tachycardia is associated to tremors, menopause, or agitation, motherwort is recommended.

The plant links the emotional and physical hearts (fears and palpitations), to calm and reassure (small hyperventilations and transient extrasysysysles, or brief episodes of tachycardia). If you are pregnant or taking anticoagulants, it should be avoided. For a mother tincture: 15 drops each morning and night in three-weekly courses.

Mais is anti-inflammatory for the myocardium’s arterial tissues.

After an infarction, maize can heal the myocardium. It has anti-inflammatory properties that protect arterial tissue.

Take 5 to 15 drops of bud extract daily in the morning. Gradually increase the amount.

Aromatherapie

Many essential oils offer cardiovascular benefits.

Essential oils: The use of cedar essential oil can reduce the symptoms of arteriosclerosis, arteritis, and lymphatic congestion. Mix 2 to 3 drops of cedar essential oil with 7 drops calophylla/arnica vegetable oils. Massage the affected areas with poor circulation. Follow the direction of arterial circulation (downwards towards the outside of your legs) or the direction of venous circulation (upwards toward the inside).

The essential oil of Ylang-ylang calms hypertension, arrhythmia, and palpitations. It acts as a hypotensive. It can be mixed with vegetable oil and ingested deeply on the wrists at least six times per day. A few drops can also be applied to the heart plexus.

Ätherisches Öl Liebstöckel is essential in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular aging. It is an essential oil that can be used to drain the skin, joints, liver, and kidneys. This hepatorenal axis controls the quality and circulation of blood. It is responsible for the reharmonisation and functioning of the circulating lipid levels, the functioning of the pancreas, and hypotensive in cases of high blood pressure.

It can also be used internally with the help of a therapist.

It regenerates liver cells and supports all functions. It regulates bad cholesterol. This essential oil is called Fibrinolytic and destroys clots through enzymatic action. This essential oil is therefore used to protect against the possibility of infarction or thrombosis.

You can use it internally by consulting a therapist before.

Essential oils of carrot and rosemary verbenone are great detoxifiers. They can also be used to cleanse the blood from excess fats.

Rosmarin verbenone essential oils contains an active ingredient that quickly destroys excess fats, especially during digestion. Lipolysis is the name of this process. This molecule also drains the liver of any cholesterol and aids in the liver’s removal.

The body will also experience a reduction in cholesterol by using carrot essential oil. It increases liver’s ability produce bile. The viscous liquid will be ejected, carrying with it the cholesterol that has accumulated in the organ. The same is true for the fatty substances in the blood.

You can consult a therapist before you go.

Essential oils should always be taken care of. For more information, consult your pharmacist or therapist.

Homöopathie

To prevent heart disease, homeopathic remedies can be used in a variety of ways: Arnika montana; Phosphorus; Aurum; Baryta Carbonicum, Glonoinum.

Ask your homeopath to help you choose the right strain for your needs.

Reflexzonenmassage

The French Federation of Cardiology recommends reflexology as a therapy against stress. Reflexology, which is one of many techniques that can lower stress levels, helps to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by improving circulation, reducing palpitations, and increasing heart rate.