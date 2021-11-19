Bee propolis is a bizarre substance that one might be hesitant to use as a supplement to a diet. Propolis is created by bees by combining sap from trees and flower buds with their saliva and natural honeywax. Propolis is a component of the structure and function of beehives.

Propolis, which has antifungicidal properties and antimicrobial qualities, is used by bees in order to protect the hive from parasites and diseases. Although it may sound strange, studies have shown that propolis has the same properties in the human body as it does in the beehive. Propolis was, in effect, the first antibiotic to be discovered.

Propolis has been used for more than two thousand years by civilizations like the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans to prevent wounds, lesions and burns from becoming infected. People all over Europe have used propolis for a variety of conditions, including arthritis and acne.

Modern medical research has confirmed these ancient practices and gone one step further by testing propolis’ effectiveness as a treatment for common bacteria. Staphylococcus Aureus is responsible for many surgical infections, including pneumonia and blood poisoning. It is extremely dangerous because it affects five to ten per cent of all hospitalized patients in America.

Multiple medical journals have documented propolis’ activity as a growth inhibitor against S. aureus. Propolis extracts such as sinapic, isoferulic and caffeic acids have been shown to prevent serious staph infections. Another study found that propolis combined with traditional antibiotics had a “markedly synergistic effect” on anti-staph activity.

Studies have also shown that propolis can inhibit staph bacteria, which causes tooth decay and strep. Amazingly, beekeepers used propolis as a remedy for sore throats. Recent medical journal reports show that propolis also has significant antiviral properties. This makes it an effective treatment for upper respiratory infections like influenza and the common sore throat. Propolis has been shown to be an anti-cancer agent.

The propolis’s caffeic acid content can prevent the formation of precancerous tissue in the colon. Although more research is needed to confirm this, it is not surprising given the health benefits that propolis has already provided.

Propolis is an antioxidant that can be used to fight free radicals in the body. Flavonoids and ethanols in propolis work in a similar way to Vitamin E. They help prevent free radicals from damaging cellular organs involved with the conversion of fats into energy.

Propolis is best used as a supplement and not as a treatment. Propolis should not be taken if you are allergic to honey or bee stings. Propolis should not be added to a supplemental regimen if you have had any allergic reactions to pine resins in the past. Propolis’ health benefits have been repeatedly proven over thousands of years. It can be taken in tablet, capsule, or cream form. Its proven antifungal and antibiotic properties can help you maintain your immune system.