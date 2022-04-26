Sometimes, there isn’t enough saliva to moisten your mouth. This can cause difficulty eating and bad breath. This problem could be caused by certain diseases or drug treatments. Dry mouth for long periods of time should be treated as this can cause serious oral problems that can affect your quality of life.

Insufficient saliva production can cause excessive dryness. It can be temporary or permanent depending on the reason. Dry mouth is caused by certain medications, radiotherapy to the head or neck, and Gourgerot–Sjoren syndrome. Other contributing factors, which are less common, include smoking, anxiety, stress, poor control of diabetes, chronic kidney failure, and mouth breathing.

Signs of excessive dryness in the mouth are common:

Dryness in the throat

Burning or irritation of the lips

Cracking of the tongue or lip

Severe thirst

Chewing food can cause pain and make it difficult to swallow. Braces may become difficult to fit and taste perception could be affected. Bad breath can sometimes be a problem for people around those with this condition.

Salivary glands

Saliva is a colourless, viscous liquid secreted by the six salivary glands. It plays an important part in oral hygiene. Saliva protects the teeth and mucosa from infection and prevents cavities. It also aids in digestion by allowing food to pass through the stomach and into the digestive system and initiating digestion using its enzymes.

There are many disorders of the salivary glands, including infection, stones and rare cases, tumours. These disorders can manifest as pain in salivation, swelling near the ear or under the jaw, excess saliva or reduction.

What are the possible complications of dry mouth?

Low salivary flow can cause problems in the oral cavity. This promotes the formation of dental plaque which can lead to gingivitis, cavities, and other infections in the mouth (e.g. Oral thrush

Dry mouth, also known by xerostomia (also known as dry mouth), can happen in many settings. Dry mouth can be caused by insufficient salivary gland production (hyposialia), and even no saliva (asialia). It is more common among the elderly. It can also be caused by certain medications (see the table), radiation (radiotherapy to the neck or head), or other illnesses.

Dry mouth can be caused by a variety of diseases, including:

Dehydrated diseases (for example, diarrhea or fever)

Gourgerot-Sjoren syndrome,

The nose can become clogged by allergies or colds.

Type 2 diabetes that is not well controlled can lead to complications.

Chronic renal failure

AIDS/HIV.

Dry mouth is very difficult to avoid. Dry mouth can be caused by dry breathing. The treatment of allergic rhinitis. Dry mouth can be caused by a drug. Note the name to prevent you from taking the same drug again. It should be reported to your doctor or pharmacist.

Dry mouth treatment depends on the reason. Dry mouth can be caused by medication. A doctor might decide to alter the medicine. There are many lubricants and moisturisers that can be purchased at pharmacies to relieve dryness. These lubricants can be in the form gels, sprays or mouthwash solutions. These can temporarily provide relief. There are many other medications that can stimulate saliva production, some more effective than others. Some people love sugar-free sweets and ice cubes.

A dry mouth for too long can lead to poor quality of life. You should treat it to prevent further damage, relieve symptoms and prevent caries from developing.

Quitting smoking can help dry lips if you are a smoker. Dry mouth is caused by smoking. The unpleasant sensation of dry mouth is caused by tobacco residues in smokers’ lungs. The mucous membrane in the mouth can also be dried out by nicotine from cigarettes. This symptom can be reversed if you quit smoking. When should you quit smoking?

Hydrate Properly

Moisturising against Dry Mouth. Dry mouth isn’t just a problem for smokers. Dry mouth can affect anyone who has never smoked cigarettes. It can also be caused by certain illnesses, medications, stress, and radiotherapy.

No matter what the reason, it is important to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated to relieve dryness. To stay hydrated, you need to drink 1.5-2 litres of water per day. You can drink small amounts throughout the day.

Warm herbal teas can be enjoyed without sugar. You can also eat water-rich food like cucumbers or watermelon, or chew on small pieces of crushed ice. It is important to remember that certain foods or drinks can dry out your mouth and cause it to become more dry. Dry mouth should be avoided.

Caffeine, which can be found in tea, coffee and chocolate, is known to dry the mouth more. Alcohol, which can dehydrate the body. Very dry, salty and/or spicy foods, sweet and/or acidic food or drinks are not recommended. You can no longer drink sodas if you have dry lips!

After each meal, rinse your mouth with water. This simple gesture will keep your oral mucosa hydrated.

Humidify Your Environment

Dry mouth can be relieved by breathing less dry air. A humidifier can be placed in your bedroom or workplace to relieve dryness.

Chew More

Sugar Free Gum. Chewing stimulates saliva production. People suffering from dry or sensitive teeth can find relief by chewing. It is important to chew your food thoroughly before you swallow.

It is recommended that you chew sugar-free chewing chewing gum between meals. A sweetener, xylitol, also has a positive impact on saliva production. Between meals, salivary glands can be stimulated by chewing hard candy or lozenges that are also sugar-free.

Sugar-free sweets are preferred because they reduce the chance of tooth decay. This is an already high risk due to dry mouth.

You can also chew fresh mint leaves if you don’t like chewing gum. These will temporarily relieve dryness and freshen your breath.

Jaborandi Tea

Jaborandi, a South American shrub that is grown in Brazil, is called Jaborandi. Because its leaves contain pilocarbine, it is a good choice for dry mouth problems. This active ingredient is similar to the one used in dry mouth medicines. This plant’s name means “dripping plant”.

Infusions made from jaborandi leaves can be prepared to naturally stimulate saliva production and hydrate the body. Boil 2 teaspoons of dried leaves in 1 litre of water. Consume 2 cups daily, apart from meals.

Before you try herbal remedies like jaborandi, make sure to consult a doctor. Some herbs, even though natural, may be contraindicated for some people. People with glaucoma should not use jaborandi.