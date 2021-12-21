Both men and women sometimes experience periods when sexual desire is extinguished. In addition, some men suffer from erectile dysfunction caused by physiological problems, hormonal imbalance or anxiety. In all cases, there is a solution, and sexual stimulants are the ones that provide the best results. We particularly recommend Adamour, which stands out from other products of its kind.

Its secret? The synergy of its ingredients:

Kakao increases libido by causing the blood flow to pump and releases serotonin, which improves mood;

Ginkgo Biloba extract facilitates blood flow to the penis, influences nitric oxide systems, and has a relaxant effect on smooth muscle tissue;

Zink contributes to normal fertility and normal reproduction as well as to maintaining normal testosterone levels in the blood;

Selenium is an antioxidant which directly influences testosterone production, keeps the testes and seminal vesicles healthy and promotes the production of sperm and its motility;

L-Arginine enhances sexual responsiveness by increasingthe nitric oxide in your blood;

Maca has been used for centuries to enhance fertility, boost sperm motility and increase sex drive;

Ginseng Siberien enhances sexual performance and improves male fertility through modulating the neuronal and hormonal systems, promoting spermatogenesis, and acting directly on sperms via steroid receptors;

And much more!!

Mother Nature has treasures for stimulating sexual energy. Thanks to all these ingredients, which offer a remarkable synergy, Adamour allows men to regain a strong and rapid erection and more endurance. Indeed, this extraordinary natural aphrodisiac that boots performance and libido will allow men to quickly regain vigour, energy and vitality with a fulfilled sexuality. There are many natural food supplements to help restore balance, but none are better than Adamour!