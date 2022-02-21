Despite supplement advertisements that claim otherwise, vitamins do not provide the body with fuel for energy. Only carbohydrate, protein and fat are used for fuel. But because B vitamins help the body use that gas, it’s a fact that without B vitamins that the body would lack energy.

The B vitamins

These Vitamins have common dietetic resources like whole grains, legumes, eggs, milk products, meat, meat organs, yeast and fish. They are soluble in water and are quickly assimilated by our own body. Since they’re also eliminated through the urine, we must ingest them at a daily basis through our diet.

These vitamins perform many roles in our body; they’re responsible for carrying out chemical and physical processes that keep us healthy and alive. Within this group we find:

B1 – Thiamin

Its function is essential for proper digestion of food, and also to process carbohydrate. We find it in meat, egg yolk, yeast, legumes (dry beans, lentils and garbanzos) and whole grains.

Lack of this vitamin produces lesions in the nervous system that depends in part on the absorption of carbohydrate; it may result in cardiovascular disease and can cause gastrointestinal lesions.

Alcohol impairs thiamin absorption and enhances thiamin excretion in the urine. An estimated four out of five alcoholics are thiamin deficient. Prolonged thiamin deficiency can lead to the disease beriberi, which was first detected in East Asia when the habit of polishing rice became prevalent. Rice provided 80 percent of the energy consumption for the people of the region and rice germ and bran were their principal source of thiamin.

B2 – Riboflavin

This vitamin is part of their energy metabolism as well as of the creation of certain enzymes which prevent inflammation in the mouth, skin, tongue, eyes and gastrointestinal tract. Thus, B2 is vital in the metabolism of cells and the maintenance of a healthy skin, mucous membranes and eyes. We can find it in meat, dairy products, whole grains and dark green vegetables.

B3 – Niacin

Known as become the vitamin administered in cases of intoxication like the one generated by alcohol, this vitamin has also an extremely significant part in the nervous system and digestive tract functions. It’s also a part of the production of sexual hormones and in maintaining a healthy skin.

B3 is found in meat, meat organs, poultry, fish, yeast, legumes, dairy products, eggs and whole grains. A critical deficiency of this vitamin causes substantial harm in our tissues. Pellagra is the attribute disease brought on by too little B3.

B5 – Pantothenic Acid

This vitamin has a principal role in the absorption of carbohydrate, protein, and lipids (fats). It participates in the synthesis of iron and also in the formation of insulin. A lack of this vitamin causes headaches, nausea, nausea and tingling in legs and arms. This circumstance nevertheless is unusual since this vitamin is found in most animal and vegetable tissues.

B6 – Pyridoxine

Vitamin B6 is part of the metabolism of protein and amino acids, the production of hemoglobin that’s responsible for transporting oxygen to our cells in addition to the balance of potassium and sodium.

It’s found in most foods mentioned as a general source of the B vitamins. Lack of B6 can cause, among other things, dermatitis, slow growth in children, fatty liver, anemia, insomnia, fatigue, depression, irritability, apathy.

B9 – Folic Acid

Folic acid is of extreme importance in cell division (growing) and the formation of red cells. Its role is really important since it participates in the synthesis of our DNA parts that are essential for cells to form in order to enable our body to develop and live.

It’s found mainly in dark green vegetables, liver, legumes, seeds, and whole grains. Lack of this vitamin can lead to a sort of anemia that if it occurs in kids, it may lower their resistance to diseases and cause problems in their own growing.

Several research studies have confirmed the importance of folic acid in reducing the dangers or neural tube defects. The brain and spinal cord develop from the neural tube, and flaws in its orderly creation during the first weeks of pregnancy may lead to various central nervous system disorders and death.

B12 – Cobalamin

In addition to folic acid, B12 has as its most important functions the formation and maturation or red blood cells. Additionally, it participates in the maintenance and proper functioning of the nervous system cells. This vitamin is essential to keep the energy book in our muscles.

B12 is only found in animal products – meat, fish, poultry, shellfish, eggs, dairy products and fortified cereals. Lack of this vitamin causes pernicious anemia (problems with the formation of red blood cells) and the loss of myelin in the nervous cells. A lack of B12 can cause mental disorders.

Schlussfolgerung

For what we have seen here we may conclude that each of the vitamins performs different tasks and that their many activities can be considered separately. Not quite correct. Many times it’s hard to tell that vitamin is doing which function as the presence or lack of one affects another’s absorption, metabolism and excretion. In actuality, these vitamins rely on each other to function optimally; a lack of some of them creates multiple issues. Fortunately, various foods from each of the food groups will provide an adequate supply of all of the B vitamins.