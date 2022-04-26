Dry mouth during the night, or when you wake up can cause problems or make it difficult to eat. How can dry mouth be treated or reduced? Christophe Lequart is a dentist and spokesperson for the French Union for Oral Health. The symptoms and the role of saliva. Normaly, our saliva is sufficient to moisten the mouth. This mechanism is automatic to us, so we don’t notice it. Sometimes, however, the machine can fail and we feel dehydrated or dry.

Insufficient Saliva

Although it’s tempting to just rush to get water, sometimes that is not enough. Dry mouth can persist. The lack of or insufficient saliva production can cause prolonged and severe dryness. This can occur over time or be an isolated event. Bad breath and eating problems can occur. The saliva plays an important role in the prevention of cavities and infections. It moistens and protects the teeth and oral mucosa. Saliva also helps digestion, allowing food to pass through the stomach and digestive tract thanks to its enzymes.

Dry mouth is a clear sign. Dry mouth can be described as a dry, pasty, or cotton-filled feeling. Dryness of the lips, discomfort, or difficulty swallowing or speaking may also occur.

Dry mouth: Causes

The side effect of medication can lead to dry mouth (also known as xerostomia) in the elderly. This side effect is not something that pharmacists or doctors will always mention when prescribing medication. Chewing food can make it difficult to swallow and cause difficulty with chewing. Braces may become difficult to fit due to altered taste perception.

These drugs include anti-depressants and anti-histamines. They can also cause hypertension, hypotensive drugs, and amphetamines. The oral cavity can also be dried out by radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Some diseases can act as triggers.

Diabetes is no exception.

Lupus.

Chronic kidney disease.

This problem can also be caused by the Gourgerot–Sjoren syndrome.

Stress and anxiety can lead to dry mouth.

Dry mouth can also be caused by smoking.

Breathing through the mouth is a habit.

Poorly managed diabetes and chronic kidney failure are two examples of risk factors.

Rarer injuries to the neck or head can cause damage to the nerves that instruct the salivary glands how to produce saliva.

Solutions and remedies

There are no cures for dry mouth. However, there are solutions. A bottle of water should always be on hand and kept close at hand. It is important to take small, regular sips of water at room temperature. Do not drink iced water or boil water. Drinking water during meals is also possible. This isn’t a problem.

Sugar-free chewing gum is another option. Chewing stimulates saliva flow and keeps the mouth moist. You can also use sugar-free candy. Choose an alcohol-free mouthwash if you are using mouthwash. Ask the pharmacist for help or review the list.

It is important to stop smoking and drinking alcohol, as they can worsen the problem.

You should be careful as a lack of saliva can cause dental plaque to build up, which can increase the chance of developing gingivitis, cavities, or other infections in the mouth like oral fungus. If the dryness persists and becomes problematic, it is a sign that you need to seek medical attention. It can affect your quality of life in the long-term.

Natürliche Behandlung

Dry mouth, also known as “xerostomia”, can be a common symptom that affects almost 25% of the population. It is either a simple discomfort or an underlying condition. A lack of saliva production is often the root cause. It can lead to serious consequences, including candidiasis, caries and attacks on the gums and bone.

This is where the action of strengthening the immune system comes into its full meaning. It is possible to have a negative impact on your daily life, which can lead to more severe conditions, including cardiovascular problems and increased risk of malnutrition among the elderly.

Pernicious anemia could be exacerbated by a deficiency of vitamin B2 (riboflavin), Vitamin A (vitamin A) and Vitamin B12 (vitamin B12).

Certain drugs (antidepressants, migraine drugs and anti-ulcer drugs) could be the cause.

Natural treatments for dry lips can be achieved by changing your eating habits or using specific natural products.

Natural substances play a role in the development and application of natural remedies for dry lips.

You can combine natural substances to achieve the desired objectives.